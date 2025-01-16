Julia Lester Joins Netflix Comedy Series THE FOUR SEASONS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony-nominated performer Julia Lester is the latest addition to The Four Seasons, the upcoming Netflix comedy series from Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, according to Variety.

Lester, who made her Broadway debut with the recent revival of Into the Woods, joins previously announced cast members Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Erika Henningsen, Marco Calvani and Will Forte. The series is based on the 1981 feature film of the same name that was written and directed by Alan Alda.

Like the film, the show follows three married couples who take vacations together each season. However, things go awry when Nick (Carell) leaves his wife, and brings a younger woman on the trip. Lester plays Lila, Nick and Anne (Kenney-Silver)'s daughter. The Four Seasons wrapped filming in November of last year.

The show is executive produced by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, Tracey Wigfield, David Miner, Eric Gurian and Jeff Richmond. Alan Alda and Marissa Bregman will produce. The series is written by Fey, Fisher and Wigfield. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the producing studio. Little Stranger, Inc. is the production company.

Julia Lester is an American singer and actress known for her role as Ashlyn Caswell in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and for her portrayal of the role of Little Red Ridinghood in the 2022 Broadway revival of Into the Woods. Lester also appeared as Miss Marmelstein in I Can Get It For You Wholesale at Classic Stage Company as well as Martha in Center Theatre Group's production of The Secret Garden.