Judy Kuhn Tells a Traumatizing Story from Her Early Broadway Career

What are some of Judy Kuhn's fondest memories from show's past? She discussed many of her career-defining roles on yesterday's matinee edition of Stars in The House- a new concert series from SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, benefitting the Actors Fund.

In addition to singing songs from She Loves Me, Pocahontas, and Chess, she reminisced about one of her most traumatizing early Broadway experiences in Rags.

"It was my first featured role in a Broadway show," says Kuhn. "We opened and we had the party. The next day I was at home cleaning my apartment and I had the local news on. I saw the Rags logo go up and the person on the TV looked straight at me and said 'Rags, which opened last night at the Mark Hellinger Theatre, will close tomorrow after four performances... they forgot to tell the cast!"

Kuhn, who famously gave Pocahontas her singing voice in the 1995 Disney film, thought back on the time she spent recording "Colors of the Wind." "You're doing the same thing, you're making acting choices and dealing with text. There was a massive number of people in the studio giving me direction. Everybody had their own opinion and wanted me to be aware of certain physical things. You have to use your imagination to imagine doing all the things that the character is doing."

