Judy Kuhn Discusses Her Upcoming Seth Concert Series Show and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Kuhn also talked about pandemic life, the importance of voting, and more!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On September 17, he chatted with the great Judy Kuhn.

Kuhn will headline a livestream concert, hosted by Sirius XM star Seth Rudetsky, on Sunday, September 20 at 8 PM ET with a one-time-only rebroadcast Monday, September 21 at 3 PM ET. BUY TICKETS TODAY!

Kuhn chatted about the concert during yesterday's interview.

"I'm really excited," she said about the concert. "I haven't sung live for months. We've all done a lot of benefits and things but it's never actually totally live because it's complicated technology. But this will really be me in my house singing, Seth at his piano in his house playing, and chatting over the interweb."

She talked about what it's been like adjusting to virtual performances and the technology that goes along with it.

"I have all of this technology now in my house that they sent me that I was taught which thing to hook up where," she said. "Technology has never been my friend, so I was not made for pandemic life."

Kuhn went on to talk about what fans can expect if they tune into the concert.

"You never know with Seth," she said. "I sing a lot of music, a lot of it is stuff we've done together before, because we have limited time to actually rehearse."

"[Seth] has things that he likes to do with me so I always honor that," she said. "Then of course there are the things that people always want me to sing, or expect me to sing. So, it'll be some greatest hits from my career, some songs that I've recorded, some songs that I like to sing..."

Throughout the rest of the interview, Kuhn discussed the importance of voting, what the future of the theatre industry looks like, highlights from her career, and more!

Watch the full interview here!

Judy Kuhn starred last season as Golde in London in the sold-out production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory, a role she also played on Broadway in 2016. On Broadway, the four-time Tony Award nominee starred as Helen Bechdel in Fun Home (Tony & Drama League Award nominations) a role she created in the original Public Theater production for which she won the 2014 Lucille Lortell Award. Also on Broadway she starred in the Roundabout's hit revival of She Loves Me (Tony nomination); and the original Broadway productions of Chess (Tony & Drama Desk nomination); Les Misérables (Tony & Drama Desk nomination); Rags (Drama Desk nomination); Two Shakespearean Actors (Lincoln Center Theatre), Alan Menken & Tim Rice's King David; and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Other select theater includes: The Visit by John Kander, Fred Ebb & Terrence McNally at The Williamstown Theater Festival; Fosca in the much-lauded production of Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine's Passion (Drama League Award nomination); the inaugural season of Encores! Off-Center in The Cradle Will Rock; US premiere of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. In the West End she starred in Metropolis (Olivier Award nomination). Judy sang the title role in Disney's Pocahontas as well as the in the sequel Pocahontas II: Journey To A New World.

