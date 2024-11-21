Joy Behar, Tovah Feldshuh & More to Star in MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Off-Broadway world premiere of MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND, a new show by comedy maven Joy Behar, directed by Randal Myler, will kick off on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 with an opening night scheduled for Thursday, February 6 at the newly-renovated MMAC Theater.

If half of all marriages end in divorce, then in MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND, women live to laugh about it! Your favorite actors from film, stage and TV will reveal riveting true stories, which will shock, thrill, titillate, and ultimately tug at your heart strings. Audiences will cheer their courage, as they gather the strength to close the door on who they were and open the door to new and exciting adventures that lie ahead. In the world of the play, you’ll meet women married to the mob, to their jobs, to their faith, to money and ultimately to the wrong man. Their stories are your stories…only funnier.

Behar herself will lead the first powerhouse cast of comedic legends, including Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange is the New Black). Each month, a rotating lineup of luminaries from theater, television, and film will bring fresh voices and perspectives to these stories, making every performance a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I’m so excited to be doing my new play Off-Broadway at the MMAC Theater,” said Joy Behar. “I’ll be appearing in the first cycle for four weeks beginning January 29, and after that, a rotating cast of amazing women will keep telling these stories with laughter, grace, compassion and hilarious honesty.”

Behar, Essman, Feldshuh and Moore will be the first rotating cast running January 29 to February 23, 2025. Future casts to be announced at a later date. The show is produced by Rose Caiola (Caiola Productions) and Cyrena Esposito (Red Letter Entertainment) with Associate Producers Mark Rubinsky and Tony Castrigno.

