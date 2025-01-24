Joshua Boone to Play Final Performance in THE OUTSIDERS This Sunday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joshua Boone, who earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance in The Outsiders on Broadway as “Dallas Winston,” will play his final performance in the production this Sunday, January 26th. New casting will be announced shortly, with Aramie Payton and Daryl Tofa performing the role in the interim.



Joshua Boone said, “I'm truly grateful to have been part of The Outsiders journey. It has had a profound impact on my life and I'm excited to use all of the lessons and blessings I've gained from it going forward. Thank you to Danya and the whole team for seeing something in me they felt could be of use to the story, the cast for accepting my personhood, the crew and ushers for their continued encouragement and support, and above all else, I hope that the audiences felt, and keep feeling, and keep feeling, and keep feeling, until we meet again, no matter the medium. While I'm leaving to be of service to a story on screen, the stage has my heart, and I'll most definitely be back to collect it. Until then.”

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”