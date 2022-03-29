Josh Young and Emily Padgett Will Bring VALJEAN, COSETTE AND A STRING QUARTET to the Green Room 42

On April 9 (7pm), join Tony Award Nominee Josh Young and his wife, Broadway Star Emily Padgett at the Green Room 42, as they celebrate the decade that gave us Les Miserables, Phantom of The Opera and Cats - the decade where Stephen Sondheim and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber reached the pinnacle of their creative mastery: the 1980's. Unlike any show you've seen before, the lush music of the decade is presented with the beauty and majesty that only strings can produce accompanied by the sweet percussive harmonics of a piano and signature, award-winning vocals.

Click here for tickets and check a out a sneak peek of the show below!

A veteran of six Broadway shows, Emily Padgett-Young was most recently Broadway's original Mrs. Bucket in the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's book Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, directed by the legendary Jack O'Brien.

Emily drew from her Southern roots in Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's first musical, Bright Star, gracing the stage from the Kennedy Center to its Tony Award-nominated Broadway mounting. The Kennedy Center was also a pre-Broadway home to Side Show, Oscar winner Bill Condon's reimagined revival. Emily played Daisy Hilton from Side Show's development at The La Jolla Playhouse, where she was awarded The San Diego Critics Circle Award for Best Access in a Musical to The Kennedy Center, where she was nominated for the renowned Helen Hayes Award and finally, to Broadway's St. James Theatre.

Emily was in the original cast of the most recent revival of Grease on Broadway and went on to play Sandy on its first National Tour. A true "triple threat" performer, Emily has toured the United States and Mexico as Demeter in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats and was chosen to originate the role of Alex in the musical adaptation of the beloved 80's classic, Flashdance. For her dance prowess, Emily was nominated for the prestigious Chita Rivera Award for her turn as Helene in the most recent revival of Sweet Charity playing alongside Tony Award Winner, Sutton Foster.

Emily can be heard on several original cast albums including Side Show, Bright Star and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory. As a concert artist, Emily has appeared in New York's most glamorous cabaret venues from 54 Below to the famed Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre. She's performed with symphony orchestras from coast to coast and has joined her husband, Tony Award Nominee, Josh Young, for duo performances all over the world including invited engagements upon Crystal Cruises' select specialty line, Crystal on Broadway, produced by original Rent producer Kevin McCollum.

Recently, and most importantly, she's known for her role as "Mommy" to Adele and Leo - for which the Tony Award Committee have yet to name an award.

Prior to his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Judas Iscariot in Jesus Christ Superstar, Josh had the distinction of playing the role of Marius in Cameron Macintosh's Les Miserables and in more subsequent productions than any other actor.

Josh also won the Theatre World Award for Best Debut Performance for his turn in Superstar. He went on to originate the role of John Newton on Broadway in the world premiere of Amazing Grace. Josh was awarded the Broadway World Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his turn as Che in the North American Tour of the Olivier Award-winning revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, directed by Michael Grandage.

This was a reprisal of the role for Josh, having been awarded the same distinction by Broadway World Toronto for Gary Griffin's production of Evita at The Stratford Shakespeare Festival. Josh was a company member of The Stratford Festival for two seasons, the rare American to be given the opportunity at this world-renowned institution. It was Stratford's production of the Des McAnuff re-imagined Jesus Christ Superstar that brought Josh back to the states.

Josh toured Europe and Asia as Tony for the 50th Anniversary of Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story. Also abroad, and most recently, he played Jerusalem as famed Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach in the biographical rock musical Soul Doctor.

Regionally, Josh's performance as Tateh in Ragtime earned him the prestigious IRNE Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He's performed in North America's finest regional theaters including La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, Walnut Street Theater, St. Louis MUNY, Baltimore Center Stage, Ogunquit Playhouse, San Diego Repertory Theatre, Huston's Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS), DC's Shakespeare Theatre Company and North Carolina Theatre. He's been involved in new works with NYC's Roundabout Theatre Company, The Transport Group, and The New York Musical Theater Festival.

As a concert artist, Josh has had the privilege of performing with major symphonies across the globe. Equally at home in more intimate venues, Josh has written no less than 5 one-man cabarets which have sold out venues from New York City to Ho Chi Minh City. Josh is a frequent headliner on Crystal Cruises' specialty voyage, "Crystal on Broadway,'' where his self-written solo shows are highlighted.

Josh can be heard on numerous albums, including the original cast recording of Amazing Grace and on his two solo albums: Still Dreaming of Paradise and his self-titled debut album, Josh Young - several songs of which have been used by championship figure skaters, Megan Duhamel and Eric Radford. Both albums are available on iTunes and Amazon Music.

Josh is the co-founder of Cutting-Edge Composers, a concert and weekly web series on broadwayworld.com, created to give exposure to musical theatre's next generation of songwriters.

Josh is the Coordinator of Musical Theatre at Oakland University.