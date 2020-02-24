Jordan Fisher, Kate Baldwin, and More Set For TADA! Youth Theater's 35th Anniversary Gala

A galaxy of stars will be performing on March 2, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm to celebrate TADA! Youth Theater's 35th Anniversary Gala at Tribeca 360, located at 10 Desbrosses Street in Manhattan.

Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, who starred as Irene Molloy in the 2017 revival of Hello Dolly!, will perform Georgia Stitt's song, "Something That You Do," and Jordan Fisher, currently starring as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, will sing "She Cries" from Songs For A New World by Jason Robert Brown. Jason Gotay starred as Che in New York City Center's revival of Evita and will perform "At This Turn in The Road Again" by Georgia Stitt. Amber Iman from the National Tour of Hamilton shines on stage performing "Invisible" by Jason Robert Brown. The amazing Jessica Vosk, who starred as Elphaba in Wicked and just finished playing the Narrator in the 50th Anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, will perform "Maybe It's Me" by Georgia Stitt. The TADA! Resident Youth Ensemble will also perform and showcase their talents.

This year's honorees, Tony award winner Jason Robert Brown and Harold Arlen Award and Sue Brewer Award winner Georgia Stitt will take to the stage in performances to delight their fans. This star-studded Gala will be hosted by four-time Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess. The evening will feature cocktails, dinner, live auction and performances.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets start at $300 for individual tickets and tables from $5,000. To purchase tickets, please visit www.tadatheater.com/gala.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission has been to provide young people from different backgrounds with musical theater programs that inspire them to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. Alumni of TADA! include Jordan Peele (Key & Peele, Get Out, Us), Sasha Allen (HAIR, The Voice, For Colored Girls), Ricardo Zayas (Hamilton, Head Over Heels, West Side Story- upcoming from famous director Steven Spielberg), and Sheldon Henry (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, The Prom). TADA! also offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. TADA!'s high-quality work enhances young people's self-confidence and creativity. They also develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving - skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.





