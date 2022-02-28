Jordan Fisher Joins New Netflix Rom-Com HELLO, GOODBYE, & EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN

Fresh off his run as the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, Jordan Fisher will lead Netflix's new romantic comedy film, Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between.

Variety reports that Fisher will star in the new film alongside Talia Ryder, Ayo Edebiri, and Nico Hiraga. The King of Staten Island producer Michael Lewen is set to direct.

The film will be produced by ACE Entertainment, which brought the popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise to Netflix. "Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between" is expected to stream this summer 2022 on Netflix.

The romantic comedy centers around Claire and Aidan who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.

Jordan's abilities as an actor, singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer and musician span from TV to music, Broadway and film. Jordan starred in "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and in Netflix's "Work It." His additional accomplishments include being the first African American to portray the title character of 'Evan' in "Dear Evan Hansen" and 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy nominated "Rent Live," as well as being named a breakout star in Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!"

Jordan also won ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars" and collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him on Disney's "Moana" soundtrack, as well as joining the cast of Tony award-winning musical "Hamilton." Jordan is also an avid gamer and you can catch him streaming on Twitch.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski