Jonathan Groff, Elena Shaddow, and More Celebrate Bobby Darin

Bobby Darin was the most captivating and versatile entertainer of his time, a singer/songwriter/arranger who effortlessly bridged the gap between rock 'n' roll, sophisticated nightclub swing, and folk. Lyrics & Lyricists' 2018 season kicks off with a celebration of Darin's life and improbable career in The Bobby Darin Story, with Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), David Pittu (The Front Page), George Salazar (Here Lies Love), Elena Shaddow (The Visit) and Stephanie Styles (Roman Holiday - SHN San Francisco). L&L producer Ted Chapin wrote the script and helms the creative team of director Alex Timbers, and music directors Andy Einhorn and Andrew Resnick, with musical staging by Chase Brock.

Born a few blocks from 92Y, poor and suffering from rheumatic fever, Darin was not expected to live beyond his teenage years. Knowing he lived on borrowed time and determined to make it big, his too-short but extraordinarily dramatic life brought him such million-selling hits as "Splish Splash," "Dream Lover" and "Mack the Knife," an Academy Award nomination, marriage to actress Sandra Dee (Gidget, Imitation of Life) and a political awakening that saw him at Bobby Kennedy's side that fateful day in June 1968.

"Bobby Darin is perhaps an unexpected choice for Lyrics & Lyricists, " comments producer Ted Chapin, "but perhaps he is the perfect choice to begin my tenure as producer of the series. Darin is remembered mostly as a singer, but he was indeed a lyricist - which very few people realize - and a composer. He also led a remarkable life, with many twists and turns. I am lucky to have been able to assemble this creative team, all of whom have been united in trying to find the right way to present Darin's music while giving a sense of who he was as a person."

About Lyrics & Lyricists

Since 1970, Lyrics & Lyricists™, the pioneering American Songbook series, and one of 92Y's signature series, has celebrated the work of songwriters like Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, Dorothy Fields, Betty Comden & Adolph Green, Sheldon Harnick, and David Zippel with champions and interpreters of the American Songbook including Rob Fisher, Kathleen Marshall, Billy Stritch, John Pizzarelli, Ted Chapin, and Mark Lamos. 92Y Lyrics & Lyricists receives support from Gilda and Henry z"l Block; The Hite Foundation, Inc.; The Harold W. and Ida L. Goldstein Lecture Fund through the Estate of Sanford Goldstein; The Edythe Kenner Foundation; The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation; Howard and Eleanor Morgan; and The Henry Nias Foundation, courtesy of Dr. Stanley Edelman z"l.

