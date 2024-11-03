Johnny Gandelsman's THIS IS AMERICA to Play The Met Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., violinist, producer, and 2024 MacArthur Fellow Johnny Gandelsman's This Is America will be performed in The Met's American Wing galleries for a performance that spans two marathon days to celebrate the wing's 100th anniversary. In response to the trauma of COVID-19, political polarization, entrenched racism, and many other issues Gandelsman's ongoing commissioning project asks composers to pour their experiences from these complex times into new works for solo violin.

Performances will take place every hour, on the hour in the following locations:

Friday, November 8

11 am: Gallery 760, Peter Jay Sharp Foundation Gallery, Floor 2

12 pm: Gallery 713, Floor 3

1 pm: Gallery 720, The Doris and Stanley Tananbaum Galleries, Floor 2

2 pm: Gallery 719, The Doris and Stanley Tananbaum Galleries, Floor 2

3 pm: Gallery 720, The Doris and Stanley Tananbaum Galleries, Floor 2

4 pm: Gallery 760, Peter Jay Sharp Foundation Gallery, Floor 2

5 pm: Gallery 774, Henry R. Luce Center for the Study of American Art, Mezzanine

6 pm: Gallery 719, The Doris and Stanley Tananbaum Galleries, Floor 2

7 pm: Gallery 746 South, The Erving and Joyce Wolf Gallery, Floor 1

8 pm: Gallery 700, The Charles Engelhard Court, Floor 1

Saturday, November 9

11 am: Gallery 744, Floor 1

12 pm: Gallery 774, Henry R. Luce Center for the Study of American Art, Mezzanine

1 pm: Gallery 746, The Erving and Joyce Wolf Gallery, Floor 1

2 pm: Gallery 719, The Doris and Stanley Tananbaum Galleries, Floor 2

3 pm: Gallery 744, Floor 1

4 pm: Gallery 746, The Erving and Joyce Wolf Gallery, Floor 1

5 pm: Gallery 713, Floor 3

6 pm: Gallery 735, The Lawrence A. and Barbara Fleischman Gallery, Floor 1

7 pm: Gallery 760, Peter Jay Sharp Foundation Gallery, Floor 2

8 pm: Gallery 700, The Charles Engelhard Court, Floor 1

The performance is free with Museum admission.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Berger