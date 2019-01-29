John Malkovich Will Lead Weinstein-Inspired Play in the West End

John Malkovich will return to the West End stage for the first time in nearly 30 years in the world premiere of Bitter Wheat. Malkovich will take on the role of Barney Fein, a top dog Hollywood producer reminiscent of Harvey Weinstein. Book tickets here!

Bitter Wheat is by the legendary author, director and playwright David Mamet. It will preview at the Garrick Theatre on Friday 7 June 2019 with a press night on Wednesday 19 June 2019 and will be directed by Mamet.

Malkovich, one of the world's most revered actors, is best known for his many films including Dangerous Liaisons, Being John Malkovich, Con Air and Mulholland Drive. He recently received widespread critical acclaim playing Hercule Poirot in a new BBC TV Agatha Christie adaptation.

The Pulitzer prize winning David Mamet has written some of the most iconic plays of the last 50 years including Sexual Perversity in Chicago, American Buffalo, Glengarry Glen Ross, Speed-the-Plow, and Oleanna.

Bitter Wheat is a play about a depraved Hollywood mogul. It rips the pashmina off the suppurating wound which is show business, and leaves us better human beings, and fitter to once more confront the horror of life.

Our hero, Barney Fein, is a bloated monster- a studio head, who, like his predecessor, the minotaur, devours the young he has lured to his cave. His fall from power to shame is a mythic journey which has been compared to The Odyssey by people who claim to have read that book.

Joining Mamet on the creative team are designer Christopher Oram and lighting designer Neil Austin. Bitter Wheat is produced by Jeffrey Richards and Smith & Brant Theatricals.

For more information, please see www.bitterwheatplay.com

