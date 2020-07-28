John Leguizamo's CRITICAL THINKING, Co-Starring Rachel Bay Jones, Will Be Released This September

The Film Also Stars Michael Kenneth Williams

Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American distribution rights to actor and producer John Leguizamo's Critical Thinking, which he stars in alongside Rachel Bay Jones (Ben is Back, Dear Evan Hansen) and Michael Kenneth Williams (The Wire, 12 Years A Slave). The film is Leguizamo's feature directorial debut and was written by Dito Montiel. It was produced by Scott Rosenfelt and Jason Mandl, as well as executive produced by Harvey R. Chaplin, Carla Berkowitz and Emilio Estefan Jr.

Critical Thinking tells the 1998 true story of five LatinX and Black teenagers from Miami Jackson Senior High School in one of the toughest neighborhoods in Miami who fight their way into the National Chess Championship under the guidance of their unconventional but inspirational teacher. The film will release on VOD/Digital on September 4, 2020.

"In today's fractured society with so many disenfranchised young adults, in our country and around the world, this is a story which can and will inspire all of us to do better, keep focused and stay positive," said John Leguizamo. "With Critical Thinking we wanted to create a universal message of hope and spread this message to the world."

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical with the United Talent Agency Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

"Given the challenges that many are facing right now, it gives the team at Vertical great pleasure to bring a story this inspiring to screens everywhere," said Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment. "It's a story that celebrates young people who were brave enough to believe in themselves, and we hope audiences will walk away feeling the same."

Related Articles