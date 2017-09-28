John Leguizamo to Chat LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS on METROFOCUS Tonight

Tonight, following an acclaimed run at The Public Theater, Emmy Award-winning actor and activist John Leguizamo joins New York's local PBS newsmagazine "MetroFocus" and host Jenna Flannigan to talk about the upcoming Broadway opening of his one-man show Latin History For Morons at Studio 54.

In the interview, Leguizamo shares how bullying was the genesis for the show:

"My son was being bullied at school" He continues: "And so I started doing research because I wanted to empower my son, to have the word and the facts to defend himself verbally, because you know, I think violence is the lowest form of communication and I just think words are the most peaceful and powerful form, so I wanted to give him those words. So I started doing research and I started to feel like, wait a minute, I'm THE ONE that's being empowered. I'm THE ONE whose self-worth is being healed."

Leguizamo also weighs in on the aid crisis in Puerto Rico as well as President Trump's conflict with the NFL.

The episode airs tonight, Thursday, September 28 at 5 & 7 pm on WLIW21, 6pm on THIRTEEN and 5:30pm on NJTV. The full episode from the award-winning news and public affairs series will also be available to viewers nationwide at metrofocus.org following the broadcast.

