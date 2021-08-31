John Legere Teams Up With Patti Murin To Clear The Classroom Supply Lists Of Educators Across The Country

John Legere, business leader and former CEO of T-Mobile, will team up with Broadway's Patti Murin to "clear the list" of 20 educators across the country as the conclusion of his month-long #JohnClearMyList giving spree.

Over the month of August, 26,495 people submitted their list of classroom needs using #JohnClearMyList and John has cleared the lists of 40 teachers, purchasing everything on an educators list of classroom supply lists, donating $46,674.04.

When John learned that Patti was also doing a #ClearTheList campaign, enlisting fellow Broadway talents including Sutton Foster, Colin Donnell, Rory O'Malley, Rachel Bloom, Justin Guarini, Josh Segarra, Krysta Rodriguez, and Celia Keenan-Bolger, he jumped at the chance to combine forces for the grand finale and today will clear 20 more of Murin's lists, totaling $29,727.29.

"After the last year and a half we've all experienced, I couldn't think of a more deserving group of people than our educators," said Legere. "I'm thrilled to help these teachers at the classroom level go into the next school year with the things they need most. To team up with some of Broadway's brightest makes it even more of showstopper!"

For 8 years, John Legere was known as the outspoken, radical CEO of T-Mobile. During his noteworthy tenure, he transformed all preconceived notions of how a CEO should look and behave, single-handedly restored relevance to the carrier's brand, shattered year-over-year revenue projections, and delivered a record number of paid subscribers, making T-Mobile fiercely competitive to all other carriers in a way most never thought possible. A true visionary, Legere brought fun, common sense, and relatability to his role and masterminded one of the most impressive turn-arounds in corporate history. In 2020, after finalizing a merger with Sprint, Legere stepped down from T-Mobile.