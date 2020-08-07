John Douglas Thompson Talks Shakespeare With The National Arts Club
John Douglas Thompson will join The National Arts Club for a conversation on Wednesday, August 12 at 1:00 PM (EST).
The National Arts Club presents an online conversation on Shakespeare with award-winning actor John Douglas Thompson on Wednesday, August 12 at 1:00 PM (EST).
Since the 1990s, Thompson has taken on some of Shakespeare's most famous roles. He has played the parts of Othello, Richard III, and Macbeth-to name a few. In July 2020, Thompson was among the cast of The Public Theater's radio production of Richard II.
The New York Times has described Thompson as "one of the most compelling classical stage actors of his generation."
Thompson will be in conversation with NAC member and head of The Shakespeare Guild, John Andrews.
Click here to register for free.
