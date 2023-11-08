Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Come to the Beacon Theatre in April 2024

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17 at noon.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Come to the Beacon Theatre in April 2024

Iconic guitarists Joe Satriani and Steve Vai will perform at the Beacon Theatre on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 8:00PM, as part of their The Satch-Vai tour – the first time the long-time friends have toured as a duo. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17 at noon.
 
Satch and Vai’s musical careers have been intertwined since their very early days. Satriani served as Vai’s guitar teacher during their teenage years on Long Island. Their connection has continued to evolve over the years, from sharing record labels starting at Relativity Records in the late ‘80s, to both calling Sony/Epic Records home for a significant portion of the ‘90s. Together, they have also frequently teamed up with a third guitarist on multiple occasions throughout the span of 29 years, participating in the semi-annual G3 Tours, both in the U.S. and abroad.
 
Tickets for the April 6 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17, 2023 at noon at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, November 18.
 




