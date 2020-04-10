Joe Iconis And Lauren Marcus Join The Performing Arts Project's UPSTAGE LEFT ART MAKING JAMBOREE

The Performing Arts Project (TPAP) has announced that Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus are joining TPAP's newest online initiative: The Upstage Left Art-Making Jamboree! This coming Wednesday, April 15th at 7pm Eastern, Joe Iconis and Broadway Lauren Marcus join TPAP Artistic Director Jonathan Bernstein for the weekly online jamboree and artistic challenge.

To register for The Upstage Left Art-Making Jamboree, visit performingartsproject.com/upstageleft. All who register for the event will be invited to create a piece of art inspired by the jamboree itself, which will then be shared on TPAP's social media (@perfartsproj). Past guests on the Upstage Left Art-Making Jamboree have included Broadway performers and TPAP faculty members Nick Blaemire, Isaac Powell, Krysta Rodriguez, Devere Rogers, Elizabeth Stanley, and more.

The Upstage Left Art-Making Jamboree is held every Wednesday at 7pm Eastern on Zoom and is a donate-if/what-you-can event as The Performing Arts Project is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. TPAP is dedicated to providing vibrant theatrical training to a generation of young performers through their dynamic and constantly evolving annual programming. For more information, visit performingartsproject.com.





