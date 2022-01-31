Joanna Gleason, Donna Murphy and More Join Sondheim Discussion with Stella Adler

The Stella Adler Center for the Arts announced a public event to discuss the life and work of Stephen Sondheim. This will be a multi-lensed look into the depth, complexity and nuanced work of Stephen Sondheim.

What makes this conversation unique is its perspective on Sondheim's vast contributions from both sides of the footlights: participants include theatrical luminaries Joanna Gleason and Donna Murphy, as well as two leading intellectuals of our time, Dr. Cornel West and American linguist John McWhorter, moderated by author Jamie Bernstein. The event will be offered via Zoom webinar on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 5pm EST. It is free and open to the public.

Said Artistic Director Tom Oppenheim, "The center is delighted to offer what we believe is a unique perspective into the life and work of Stephen Sondheim. Because we are both rooted in the theater and deeply engaged with leading intellectuals of our time, we were in close touch with friends who had a perspective that deserved to be shared.

In a recent conversation with Dr. Cornel West, Dr. West expressed his admiration of Stephen Sondheim that sparked the idea for this conversation. Shortly after Sondheim's death, John McWhorter wrote a moving piece that was published in the New York Times. Donna Murphy and Joanne Gleason, two long-time friends who both studied with Stella, are also premiere interpreters of Sondheim's music. This will be a joyful, buoyant, celebration of Stephen Sondheim and beyond him of the power of art to enable us to truly see each other."

Audience members may register for free Zoom webinar attendance at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fB-g0eK0TJWEKJBrb3Ehwg