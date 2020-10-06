Jim Parsons Will Promote THE BOYS IN THE BAND on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Timothy Olyphant, America Ferrera, and more will also guest this week.

Jim Parsons will appear on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" this Thursday, October 8th, to promote the film adaptation of "The Boys in the Band."

Jim Parsons' Broadway credits include: The Boys in the Band (2018); An Act of God (2015); Harvey (2012); and THE NORMAL HEART (2011). He is also known for playing Sheldon Cooper on THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS) from 2007 to 2019; a role that won him 4 Emmy Awards. Films include: A Kid Like Jake (2018); Hidden Figures (2016); and THE MUPPETS (2011).

See the list of upcoming guests on "Late Night" here:

Tuesday, October 6: Guests Timothy Olyphant (Fargo), Bob Woodward (Rage) and musical guest BENEE (Single: "Supalonely"). Show 1049A.

Wednesday, October 7: Guests America Ferrera (She Se Puede), Ina Garten (Modern Comfort Food) and David Remnick (New Yorker Festival). Show 1050A.

Thursday, October 8: Guests Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band), Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show) and Yaa Gyasi (Transcendent Kingdom). Show 1051A.

Friday, October 9: Guests Sarah Silverman, Lili Reinhart (Swimming Lessons: Poems) and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers (Song: "I Know the End," Album: Punisher). Jessica Burdeaux sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 9/29/20)

These listings are subject to change.

