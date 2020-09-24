Jim Parsons & Matt Bomer Will Promote THE BOYS IN THE BAND on CBS THIS MORNING

The actors appear on the show next Wednesday, September 30.

Jim Parson and Matt Bomer will appear on "CBS This Morning" next Wednesday to promote the upcoming film adaptation of "The Boys in the Band."

Jim Parsons' Broadway credits include: The Boys in the Band (2018); An Act of God (2015); Harvey (2012); and THE NORMAL HEART (2011). He is also known for playing Sheldon Cooper on THE BIG BANG THEORY (CBS) from 2007 to 2019; a role that won him 4 Emmy Awards. Films include: A Kid Like Jake (2018); Hidden Figures (2016); and THE MUPPETS (2011).

Matthew Staton Bomer was born in Webster Groves, Greater St. Louis, Missouri, to Elizabeth Macy (Staton) and John O'Neill Bomer IV, a Dallas Cowboys draft pick. Matt was raised in Spring, Texas, and educated at Klein High School, near Houston. After school, he attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Bomer then relocated to New York to forge a career in acting.



Theater work followed, but his television break came with a small part in All My Children (1970). This lead to a reoccurring role in Guiding Light (1952) as murderous Ben Reade. Further success in TV followed including parts in Tru Calling (2003), Chuck (2007) and the lead role in Traveler (2007) . Bomer also scored film roles in projects such as Flightplan (2005) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006). In 2009, he was cast in the lead role of criminal mastermind Neal Caffrey in Fox's WHITE COLLAR (2009).



Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.



Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.

Saturday, September 26

- Saturday Sessions: The Lumineers

- The Dish: Andrew Taylor

- Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of late Congressman Elijah Cummings, on his memoir We're Better Than This



Monday, September 28

- Gayle King interviews Mariah Carey about her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey



Tuesday, September 29

- Robby Mook & Terry Sullivan, CBS News political contributors

- T. D. Jakes, author of When Women Pray: 10 Women of THE BIBLE Who Changed the World Through Prayer

- Ethan Hawke, actor in Good Lord Bird



Wednesday, September 30

- Jim Parsons & Matt Bomer, actors in The Boys in the Band



Thursday, October 1

- TBD



Friday, October 2

- TBD

