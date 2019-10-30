Jill Flint To Host The ADAPT Santa Project Casino Night Benefiting ADAPT Community Network's Children's Programs

Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today that Jill Flint will host the upcoming ADAPT Santa Project Casino Night benefiting the Children's Programs of ADAPT Community Network on December 3rd at the Down Town Association in New York City.

The special event supports ADAPT's education programs for children and will be a night of fun, festivities, & casino games with proceeds supporting ADAPT Community Network.

"I am delighted to be returning as host of ADAPT Santa Project Casino Night," says Jill Flint. "Over the years, I have seen the important ongoing work that ADAPT provides in many comprehensive ways and I am a big supporter of the programs and services which Ed Matthews and his entire staff provide to thousands of people every year."

"Jill has been a dedicated and ardent supporter of our agency for many years," says Ed Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network. "She has hosted our annual golf tournament twice and hosted ADAPT's Casino Night when it was last done eight years ago. We are thrilled that she is able to host our Santa Project this year helping to raise money for our children's programs."

Jill Flint is known for starring as Dr. Jordan Alexander on NBC's medical drama, The Night Shift, and as Jill Casey on four seasons of USA's hit show Royal Pains. She also had notable recurring arcs in Amblin Entertainment's Bull for CBS, Robert and Michelle King's The Good Wife for CBS, and, more recently, Imagine Television's Wu-Tang: An American Saga for Hulu. Other television credits include the hit CW series Gossip Girl, Showtime's Nurse Jackie, and CBS's Elementary.

On the big screen, Jill was featured in Sony's Golden Globe-nominated feature Cadillac Records opposite Adrien Brody and Picturehouse's The Women opposite Annette Bening. Additional film credits include Blatantly Subtle Productions' How I got Lost opposite Rosemarie Dewitt, Picture Parks' On Broadway, Universal's Garden State, and Wanderlust Films' Fake.

Celebrity Ambassadors who will be attending the event in support of the Children's Programs of ADAPT Community Network, in alphabetical order, are: Camilla Barungi, Co-founder Alliance 4 Development and model of Project Runway fame, past Co-host and Co-chair of the Santa Project Party; Tamsen Fadal, PIX 11 News at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 10:00 p.m. anchor, host of Broadway Profiles, past Co-host of the Santa Project Party, and Honorary Vice Chair of the board of ADAPT Community Network; Javier Gomez, artist & designer, founder of JG HOME, People Magazine's Sexiest Artist Alive, Maison&Objet Ambassador, and longtime Co-chair of the Santa Project Party; Steve Lacy, Anchor, Fox 5 news at 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., past Co-chair of the Santa Project Party, and past Captain for Team ADAPT for Race for Hope and Possibility; Teresa Priolo, Emmy-winning Fox 5 News reporter and anchor, past Co-chair of the Santa Project Party, and past ADAPT Golf Tournament host; Ines Rosales, Traffic Reporter, Good Day New York, and past Co-chair of the Santa Project Party; Mike Woods, Meteorologist for Good Day New York, People Magazine's Sexiest Anchor Alive, and past Santa Project Co-host.

The Santa Project Casino Night Committee: Kate Cleary, Christie Foster, Rachel Hendrickson, Dianna Jane, Louisa Laverde, Patrick Matthews, Shannon McPhee, Priya Mohabir, Maria Patruno and Mike Silvestro.

To purchase tickets to ADAPT Santa Project Casino Night, go to:

https://www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org/join-us/events/





