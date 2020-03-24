Jewish Community Center Offers Virtual Programming
As Kansas City, and the rest of the country, grapples with a new normal during the coronavirus situation, The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City has launched The Virtual J to stay connected and engaged with its members and participants.
The Virtual J features a variety of online resources, programs, activities and exclusive member classes designed to provide meaningful engagement opportunities. The new offerings are available on The J's web site at thejkc.org/virtualj.
Programs and activities are arranged on the site by department, including Fitness & Nutrition, Cultural Arts, Youth & Family, Jewish Experiences, Heritage Center, Youth Sports and KC Community. Offerings include fitness classes (yoga, Pilates, Zumba, strength training and more), dance classes, fine arts, children and youth activities, Jewish games and learning, plus links to virtual tours of Kansas City-area attractions.
"Connecting with our J community and exploring new ways to demonstrate our values remains our ongoing commitment," said Jim Sluter, President and CEO of The J KC. "We are thankful for our members who have reached out to provide support and messages of encouragement during this difficult time. We look forward to staying connected - now virtually."
The Virtual J has programming that is exclusive to J members, which are identified through various links. The J will continue to add more content and resources. Community members who have programming suggestions may send them to marcomm@thejkc.org.
