Jessica Greer Morris Honored By NYC Council

The Executive Director and Co-Founder of Girl Be Heard was recognized and written into New York City history for her tireless service developing, amplifying, and celebrating the voices of NYC youth via socially conscious theatre-making, locally and globally. Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo presented the proclamation at their stated meeting on July 23rd, 2019 at 1pm, at City Hall.



"It is humbling to see the work that Jessica has done and the rippling effect it has had on the City. When she comes to City Hall, Jess always has the youth in the program speak for the organization. The greatest accomplishment is when those that are participating in your program can speak volumes louder than the Executive Director."

-- Laurie Cumbo, NYC Council Majority Leader



"I share this honor with my beloved Co-Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus Ashley Marinaccio who auditioned and nurtured the first 12 members of our theatre collective," says Jessica Greer Morris. "It has been an honor beyond words to have built this organization with Ashley, alongside countless, deeply committed and exponentially talented youth, staff, community partners, and board members."

-- Jessica Greer Morris, Girl Be Heard Executive Director and Co-Founder



"With a little bit of miracle grow and a lot of love, Jessica helped transform a small theater company of 12 young women into a powerhouse social justice, women-led, racially diverse, and inclusive organization - intent on developing bright and confident community leaders and fearless artist/activists who are determined to be heard."

-- Kim Sykes, Girl Be Heard Artistic Director



Schedule:

Presentation of the Proclamation by Laurie Cumbo

Thank You/Gratitude Remarks by Jessica Greer Morris

Girl Be Heard Performance by Jamillah (18), Jayde (16), and Relwende (14)

Invocation by Rev. Jacqueline J. Lewis, Middle Collegiate Church

Quotes from Girl Be Heard Youth Artist/Activists

"Girl Be Heard has helped me grow as person, both artistically and making me aware of constant issues in our world. GBH also exposed me to many powerful women who not only have huge voices but put in work for social justice, Jessica being one of them. Having the opportunity to share Jessica's special moment with her was a blessing and made me want to do more for the community. She has done so much for me in and outside of the organization, and I will forever be grateful for that!"

-- Jamilah, Girl Be Heard Member Since 2017



"As one of the founding theatre company members from 2008, Jessica taught us about global issues. While writing the Congo show which we brought to the Obama White House, Jessica shared interviews her fellow Congolese activists conducted with sexual assault survivors of war and rape suffering from fistula. Wanting to make a hands-on change in their lives, I decided to become a doctor at age 14."

-- Alexandra, Girl Be Heard Member Since 2008



"Jess, you hold a special place in my heart because you are an overall fantabulous person with many talents. You really helped Girl Be Heard become what it is today, and I can't wait to see where your committed activism leads you next."

-- Jayde, Girl Be Heard Member Since 2010



"Girl Be Heard has helped transform me into a great performer and an even better person. The support and love from my second family, and the opportunities I've been granted have been incredible. Through Girl Be Heard, the voice in me that has always felt like a whisper has turned into a roar. I will be eternally grateful to Ashley, Jess, and everyone part of this incredible group."

-- Halle, Girl Be Heard Member Since 2012





