Jerry Mitchell, Charles Busch and More Join BROADWAY SPELLING BEE Fundraiser, May 17

How do you spell D-A-N-C-E-R-S O-V-E-R F-O-R-T-Y? (Hint: D-A-N-C-E-R-S-O-V-E-R-4-0!) Well, if you didn't know, you're sure to find out that - and more - by the end of the all-star night of games, clips, and anecdotes that will take place as a benefit for the organization on Monday, May 17th at 7:00 PM EDT.

Dancers Over 40 is a not-for-profit organization created over 25 years ago to provide a community of support in response to the needs of mature dancers, choreographers and related artists and continue that legacy to the younger generation. They have produced informative panels, performances and awards events, casting seminars and brought in over $30,000 the past 10 years for BC/EFA from their always inventive and tchotchkes-laden tables at the annual BC/EFA Flea Market!

Submitting the hard-to-spell names of Broadway and the dance world's best performers, choreographers, directors and artistic community will be some of your favorite dancers, choreographers and stars: Steven Brinberg (Star of Simply Barbra, Funny Girl), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour, Brigadoon), Charles Busch (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, The Confession of Lily Dare), Ted Chapin (Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization President), Cheryl Clark (Chicago, Pippin, A Chorus Line), James Dybas (Pacific Overtures, Do I Hear a Waltz?), publicist Josh Ellis (Into the Woods, 42nd Street), Penny Fuller (Applause, Cabaret), Jason Graae (Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?, Stardust), Tony-winning choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Mary Testa (Oklahoma, 42nd Street), Lee Wilkof (Little Shop of Horrors, Assassins), and Ronald Young (Mame, My One and Only, ACL, The Boyfriend).

If you don't know how to spell some of the names, hopefully the on-screen celebrities will. Big prizes for the top speller(s)! Celebs testing their knowledge include: Longtime Capitol Step Bari Biern, dancer Candy Brown (Hello, Dolly, Pippin, Chicago, Liza with a Z), historian George Dansker, songwriter/director Barry Kleinbort, musical director Michael Lavine, Broadway, television and ballet dancer Lawrence Leritz (Fiddler On The Roof), choreographer Scott Thompson, author Kevin Winkler (Big Deal), and more.

Play along at home! And while you're at it, consider donating or joining Dancers over 40 as a card-carrying, dues-paying member. Just go to www.dancersover40.org and click on the JOIN/RENEW/DONATE BUTTON! No spell check required!

The event is free to stream on YouTube, at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSmu2hwozDw and on the Dancers over 40 Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dancersover40 and their YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/dancersover40.