Jeremy Jordan Opens Up About the Nude Scene He Wasn't Expecting!
Jeremy Jordan has quickly become one of Broadway's favorite actors, playing a slew of beloved characters since his debut in 2009. He reminisced about some of them on yesterday's installment of Stars in the House.
What was an onstage challenge that he wasn't expecting? He looked back on his Bonnie and Clyde experience- particularly the famous bathtub scene- with his co-star, Laura Osnes.
"Nobody had told me that I was supposed to be naked in the show. We got to rehearsal and we were looking around at all the props and Jeff [Calhoun] said, 'And there's the bathtub! Don't worry, you only have to be naked for a second and we're only gonna see your ass!' Nobody told me that there was a nudity clause!" he joked.
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.
