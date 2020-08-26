Jennifer Hudson, Kate Winslet Join BABA YAGA Virtual Reality Movie

Glenn Close and Daisy Ridley also star.

Deadline reports that Jennifer Hudson, Kate Winslet, and Glenn Close have joined the cast of "Baba Yaga," an immersive short film set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Daisy Ridley also stars in the project, which will have a choose-your-own-adventure element. Hudson also executive produces.

The experience centers the witch Baba Yaga (Winslet) who uses her powers to stop the villagers whose settlement encroaches upon her enchanted Forest (Hudson). When the viewer's mother, the Chief (Close), falls ill, it is up to them and their sister Magda (Ridley) to enter the forbidden rainforest, uncover its hidden mysteries and get the cure from Baba Yaga.

Eric Darnell, known for directing "Madagascar," directs with Mathias Chelebourg. The film will be available on the Oculus Quest.

"Baba Yaga is a beautiful work of animation and I was honored to be an executive producer alongside my talented collaborators at Baobab Studios," said Hudson. "While the story is rooted in classic folklore, we were inspired to bring it into modern light by focusing on environmental themes and strong female characters, themes the world needs to explore now more than ever. It was my pleasure to be part of the strong female cast alongside Daisy, Kate, and Glenn."

