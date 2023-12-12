Jenn Gambetese, Robin de Jesus, Alyssa Fox, Ginna Claire Mason and More Join Scott Alan at Birdland in February

Songwriter Scott Alan will return to Birdland, along with some of today's brightest stars singing his compositions. The one-night-only event will take place on Monday, February 5 at 7pm.

Songwriter Scott Alan returns to Birdland after a five-year absence to celebrate his most acclaimed works. Joined by collaborator Ben Cohn (Wicked; Dear Evan Hansen; Once Upon a One More Time), along with Mairi Dorman-Phanuef on Cello, Kiku Enomoto on Violin, David Fallo on Viola, Sean McDaniel on Drums, Vivi Rama on Bass, and Tim Basom on Guitar. Alan's work will be celebrated by some of today's brightest stars including:

Charity Angél Dawson, Alyssa Fox, Jenn Gambetese, Luke Islam, Robin de Jesus, Tommy Kaiser, Diva LaMarr, Ginna Claire Mason, Mauricio Martínez, Mary Kate Morrissey, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Jake Pedersen, Henry Jacob Platt, Jelani Remi, Adams Roberts, Talia Robinson, Nic Rouleau, Analise Scarpaci, Kate Shindle, Talia Suskauer and Eleri Ward.

After the 2007 release of his debut album Dreaming Wide Awake, Alan has gone on to release seven follow up albums that include Keys, What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up, Live, Anything Worth Holding On To, Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett sing Scott Alan, Lifeline and Nothing More. His compositions have been featured on American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, Entertainment Tonight, HBO, MTV and VH1.