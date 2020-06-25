Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy and More Announced for BROADWAY BANTER: PRIDE EDITION
It has been announced that Jenn Colella (Come From Away) & Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will be the stars for Broadway Banter: Pride Edition on Saturday, June 27 at 7:00pm EDT.
"In these extraordinary times, while it may not be safe to gather, I'm proud to host these two Broadway stars whom I admire both on and off the stage," said Schneider.
"What better way to celebrate Pride than sharing music, stories and laughter with our awesome fans?" said Collella. "We're thrilled to return to Broadway Banter to discuss all things theatre and Pride - and maybe sing an apt "Pride" duet from Chilina's show! We can't wait to see our fans there!"
Schneider explains, "All guests can choose to be seen in the Zoom Room, and there will be a lot of interaction!"
Tickets are limited, and for every 25 tickets sold, Broadway Fantasy Camp will donate a ticket to a hospital worker.
The current lineup also includes Jenna Leigh Green (Wicked, "Sabrina the Teenage Witch") on Wednesday, July 8; Karla García (Hamilton, NBC's SMASH) on Wednesday, July 22; Corey Cott (Newsies, Bandstand) on Sunday, August 9; and more to be announced.
Past participants include Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella), Telly Leung (Alladin, Allegiance), Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, CBS's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), and Lesli Margherita (Matilda the Musical, Zorro the Musical).
To see the full line-up of stars and to purchase tickets, visit: BroadwayFanCamp.com/tickets
