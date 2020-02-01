Jeffrey Mechling Promotes His Mystery Thriller THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM

Author Jeffrey Mechling is pleased to announce the promotion of his mystery thriller, The Adults in the Room.

Retired CIA officer Tim Hall drinks heavily to forget the few troubles he can actually remember. Still suffering from the car crash that killed his wife and stole his memories, he volunteers for a medical trial to recover the mysteries of his past. But after he wakes from a blackout lasting days, he's convinced two sinister men are hunting him down...

Relieved by the familiar face of his biker girlfriend, he's shocked to learn her true identity and the devastating secrets about his accident. And soon he's swept up in a deadly mission that could decimate American politics. But unsure if can trust his own mind, his dangerous new role may be patriotic-or treasonous.

Can Hall fill in the blanks of his fractured memory before his choices turn fatal?

The Adults in the Room is the first book in the high-octane Tim Hall Mystery series. If you like stunning revelations, deep state conspiracies, and a touch of romance, then you'll love Jeffrey Mechling's mind-bending thriller!

The Adults in the Room is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

The Adults in the Room

A Tim Hall Mystery

By Jeffrey Mechling

Publisher: The Good As Gone Group

Published: June 2019

ISBN: 978-1075486203 (print)

ISBN: 978-1393596486 (ebook)

ASIN: B082BJF3PS

Pages: 311

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

About the Author:

Jeffrey Mechling was born in Alexandria Virginia to a family full of secrets. His maternal grandfather was thought to be an original member of the OSS [The Office of Strategic Services].

Other members of the Mechling and Emerson families, as well as family friends, lived within the shadowy world of espionage and would only revealed that they "worked for the government".

Mr. Mechling himself has worked as a Financial Economist and Operations Research Analyst with a not too secret government agency.

Jeff has written two novels - The Adults in the Room and The Safe House. Both feature super spy couple Tim Hall and Mary Ann Wilson. He is currently writing a third Tim Hall and Mary Ann Wilson adventure.

Website: http://www.thegoodasgonegroup.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/jeff60706264

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajacksmechling

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/mystery-thriller-the-adults-in-the-room/





