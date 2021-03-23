Jay O. Sanders Will Take Park in Red Bull Theater's EXPLORING FALSTAFF

On Monday, April 5 (7:30 PM EST) celebrated stage and screen actor Jay O. Sanders will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on one of Shakespeare's most iconic characters in RemarkaBULL Podversation: EXPLORING FALSTAFF. Appearing in the Henry IVs and The Merry Wives of Windsor-and also eulogized in Henry V, Falstaff is a unique study. Sanders will read Act 2 Scene IV from Henry IV and discuss the rewards and challenges of playing Shakespeare's most lovable and licentious old knight. a??Click here for tickets.

a??Red Bull will be selecting a few individuals to appear as part of the broadcast. If you would like to ask a question and have the opportunity to appear, please submit this form by Thursday, April 1 at 12 Noon EST.

Jay O. Sanders's Shakespeare roles have ranged from Titus Andronicus, Marc Antony, and Macbeth, to Toby Belch, Caliban, Petruchio, and Bottom, appearing in more shows at the Delacorte Theater (Shakespeare In The Park) than any other actor to date. Other acting credits include Girl from the North Country (Broadway - on pause for COVID), Uncle Vanya (2019 Drama Desk Award, Hunter Theater Project), Cyrano (Guthrie), The Michaels, Gabriels, and Apples (written and directed by Richard Nelson, Public Theater, European & World Tours, and COVID-year Zoom trilogy), and Stuff Happens (Public). Television: "Manhunt: Deadly Games," "Sneaky Pete," "The Sinner" (Season II), "True Detective." Film: Revolutionary Road, The Day After Tomorrow, JFK, Edge of Darkness, Angels in the Outfield, Glory, Tumbleweeds. Author: A World in Common, an actor's diary. Playwright: Unexplored Interior. He is also a prolific narrator of documentary films.

Nathan Winkelstein is Red Bull Theater's Associate Artistic Director. He has been with Red Bull Theater for three years, serving as Producing Director of The Revelation Reading Series, Education Director of Shakespeare in Schools and the Masterclass offerings. He also serves as a literary and casting associate for Red Bull. Nathan is also the NY Casting Associate for American Shakespeare Center. He has acted or directed for numerous companies around the country and in the UK, including Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Shakespeare Theater Company, W.H.A.T., LCT, The Folger, The Tobacco Factory, American Shakespeare Center and others. Nathan has taught for Red Bull, STC, LCT, WHAT, TGS and Shakespeare Forum; he also provides private acting coaching in NYC. Nathan received his BA in Theater from the University at Buffalo and his MFA in Classical Acting from the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in the UK. Nathan is a proud member of Actors Equity.