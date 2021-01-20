Javier Munoz, Leslie Uggams and More Stars Set to Perform 'Seasons of Love' as Part of Tonight's Inauguration Festivities
The musical performance will take place tonight between 8:30pm and 9:30pm EST.
Javier Munoz and Leslie Uggams have shared via social media that they will be joining a group of Broadway talent to perform 'Seasons of Love' as part of the celebration of the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
In an Instagram post, Munoz shared: 'We were sworn to secrecy but CNN just announced it so....I'll be joining friends and colleagues for a musical performance tonight between 8:30pm and 9:30pm EST only on CNN or AMAZON Prime.'
Uggams tweeted: 'I am so thrilled that tonight I will be a part of the Broadway community celebrating America as part of the inaugural festivites. Tune in starting at 8:30 pm. We'll be singing Seasons of Love and Let the Sun Shine. Thank you @SethRudetsky @JamesWesleyNYC'
Check out their full posts below!
I am so thrilled that tonight I will be a part of the Broadway community celebrating America as part of the inaugural festivites. Tune in starting at 8:30 pm. We'll be singing Seasons of Love and Let the Sun Shine. Thank you @SethRudetsky @JamesWesleyNYChttps://t.co/ij7WgEKXPk- Leslie Uggams (@LeslieUggams) January 20, 2021
