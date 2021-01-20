Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Javier Munoz, Leslie Uggams and More Stars Set to Perform 'Seasons of Love' as Part of Tonight's Inauguration Festivities

The musical performance will take place tonight between 8:30pm and 9:30pm EST.

Jan. 20, 2021  

Javier Munoz and Leslie Uggams have shared via social media that they will be joining a group of Broadway talent to perform 'Seasons of Love' as part of the celebration of the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

In an Instagram post, Munoz shared: 'We were sworn to secrecy but CNN just announced it so....I'll be joining friends and colleagues for a musical performance tonight between 8:30pm and 9:30pm EST only on CNN or AMAZON Prime.'

Uggams tweeted: 'I am so thrilled that tonight I will be a part of the Broadway community celebrating America as part of the inaugural festivites. Tune in starting at 8:30 pm. We'll be singing Seasons of Love and Let the Sun Shine. Thank you @SethRudetsky @JamesWesleyNYC'

Check out their full posts below!



