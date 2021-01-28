Jason Robert Brown, Kate Baldwin, George Salazar, Anika Noni Rose & More Announced for Theatre Forward 2021 Virtual Gala

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

On February 8, 2021, Theatre Forward, a non-profit arts organization based in New York City, will hold its annual Gala virtually, celebrating regional theatre and its champions. The festivities will begin at 8:00 pm ET and will include mixed-media performances from regional and Broadway stars across the country, a silent online auction, and special guest appearances from Theatre Forward's national network of theatres in a celebration of the champions of regional theatre.

Performers and special guests will include Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years); Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!); George Salazar (Be More Chill); Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change, THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG); Shaina Taub (Public Works' Twelfth Night); Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels); The Bengsons (Hundred Days); Branden Noel Thomas; David Henry Hwang (Soft Power); Ashley Park (Mean Girls); Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls); Richard Thomas (The Little Foxes, THE WALTONS); Regina Taylor (I'LL FLY AWAY); Kathleen Chalfant (Wit); Will Power (Fetch Clay Make Man) and others. Theatre representatives will include Joseph Haj (Guthrie Theater); Robert Barry Fleming (Actors Theatre of Louisville); and Jennifer Bielstein (American Conservatory Theater). The night will be hosted by stage and screen actor Carly Hughes (Pippin, AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE).

To RSVP for the free-to-public event, please click here.

To donate and become a champion, please click here or call them at 212-750-6895.