Jason Alexander, Jon Hamm, Lisa Kudrow, Rachel Bloom & More to Take Part in Celebrity Poker Auction for Broadway Cares

Charitybuzz has partnered with Broadway Cares for three celebrity poker auctions! Table 1 consists of Rachel Bloom, Jon Hamm, and Jimmi Simpson. Michael Ian Black, Brad Garrett, and Kevin Pollak comprise Table 2, and Table 3 features Jason Alexander, Hank Azaria, and Lisa Kudrow. The winning bidder for each auction will play with the celebrities virtually via Zoom. The poker auction is live through June 10.

The high bids will go to Broadway Cares, a non-profit organization supporting people affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other life-threatening illnesses.

You can check out all the details on the respective auction pages:

Broadway Cares has adapted and expanded its programming to support the Broadway community through more than a year of being shut down. Now, auction bidders will have a chance to support Broadway Cares while getting a once-in-a-lifetime poker experience.

