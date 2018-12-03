Jarrod Spector Calls Out Kanye West For Phone Use During Opening Night Performance of THE CHER SHOW

The Cher Show, a new musical based on the music icon Cher officially opens on Broadway tonight and the stars have turned out to celebrate the icon's big Broadway debut.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West are among tonight's crowd, but it seems that Mr. West wasn't entirely present during the show's opening night performance.

One of the show's leads, Jarrod Specter took to Twitter during the performance to call out the world famous rapper for -eek- using his cell phone throughout the performance.

All we can say is, he's lucky it wasn't Patti LuPone.

Hey @kanyewest so cool that you're here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you'll see we're doing a show up here. It's opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much. - Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) December 4, 2018

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond.

Related Articles