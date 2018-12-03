THE CHER SHOW
Click Here for More Articles on THE CHER SHOW

Jarrod Spector Calls Out Kanye West For Phone Use During Opening Night Performance of THE CHER SHOW

Dec. 3, 2018  

Jarrod Spector Calls Out Kanye West For Phone Use During Opening Night Performance of THE CHER SHOW

The Cher Show, a new musical based on the music icon Cher officially opens on Broadway tonight and the stars have turned out to celebrate the icon's big Broadway debut.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West are among tonight's crowd, but it seems that Mr. West wasn't entirely present during the show's opening night performance.

One of the show's leads, Jarrod Specter took to Twitter during the performance to call out the world famous rapper for -eek- using his cell phone throughout the performance.

All we can say is, he's lucky it wasn't Patti LuPone.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond.

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • Video: Cher and Stephanie J. Block Turn Back Time With A Post-Show Performance On Opening Night of THE CHER SHOW!
  • Jarrod Spector Calls Out Kanye West For Phone Use During Opening Night Performance of THE CHER SHOW
  • Rialto Chatter: Is GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Headed For Broadway?
  • Rialto Chatter: Will MEAN GIRLS Bow On the West End in 2020?
  • AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Ballet Star Robert Fairchild Joins CATS Film
  • Tom Hanks In Talks to Play 'Geppetto' in Live-Action PINOCCHIO

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE