American Theatre Magazine Japanese Special Edition Launch Event & Panel Announced At Segal Center

The American Theatre Magazine Japanese Special Edition launch event and and panel discussion has been announced at Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, The Cuny Graduate Center, Thursday May 16, 2019.

American Theatre Magazine's latest special edition focuses on the Japanese theatre scene today.

Join guest editor/curator, Cindy Sibilsky and an esteemed array of panelists including Yoko Shioya (Japan Society), Professor Peter Eckersall (CUNY Graduate Center), Professor Kyoko Iwaki (Waseda University) and others, moderated & hosted by Frank Hentschker.

The lively discussion (with photos and video) will explore current trends in Japanese contemporary theatre in Japan and abroad, including: Anime & Manga onstage, non-human entities such as robots and ghosts post-Fukushima, upcoming events, future predictions and more.

For more information visit: https://thesegalcenter.org/event/japanese-contemporary-theatre-magazine-launch-and-panel-discussion/



Link to American Theatre Magazine Special Edition on Japanese Theatre: https://www.americantheatre.org/category/special-section/theatre-in-japan/.





