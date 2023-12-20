Japan Society Announces OSHOGATSU: JAPANESE NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION At Japan Society, January 28

japan society celebrates oshogatsu with japanese new year's event

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 4 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill

Japan Society Announces OSHOGATSU: JAPANESE NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION At Japan Society, January 28

Celebrate the New Year Japanese-style at the Japan Society Oshogatsu celebration that's filled with fun for the whole family.

After watching a riveting Japanese taiko drum performance, kids are invited on stage for a hands-on drum mini-workshop. Families can then welcome the New Year with exciting and traditional activities like New Year's calligraphy (kakizome), lion dancing (shishimai), rice (mochi) pounding, kamishibai storytelling, kite making and more New Year's-themed crafts. There is something for everyone to enjoy!

Japanese bento lunch boxes and snacks will be available for purchase to eat at in-door picnic area.

About the Performers:

  • Taiko Masala has thrilled audiences throughout the US with performances of Japan's traditional drumming - Taiko. By combining the training and discipline of Japanese martial arts with the precision and power of complex drumming, Taiko Masala brings visually stunning and breathless excitement to their performances.

Admission:

$18 General admission / $12 Japan Society members; children ages 2 and under free.

Free for Cool Culture members. Advance ticket purchase required. This event will be photographed. Recommended for children ages 3-10 and accompanying adults. Tickets can be purchased here.

Japan Society programs are made possible by leadership support from Booth Ferris Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Family Programs are generously supported by ORIX Corporation USA; Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas); public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; The Masako Mera and Koichi Mera, PhD Fund for Education and the Arts; The Norinchukin Foundation; and Friends of Education and Family Programs.

Japan Society is the premier organization connecting Japanese arts, culture, business and society with audiences in New York and around the world. At Japan Society, we are inspired by the Japanese concept of kizuna (絆)–forging deep connections to bind people together. We are committed to telling the story of Japan while strengthening connections within New York City and building new bridges beyond. In over 100 years of work, we've inspired generations by establishing ourselves as pioneers in supporting international exchanges in arts and culture, business, and policy, as well as education between Japan and the U.S. We strive to convene important conversations on topics that bind our two countries together, champion the next generation of innovative creators, promote mutual understanding and serve as a trusted guide for people everywhere who seek to more fully appreciate the rich complexities and abundance of Japan. From our New York headquarters, a landmark building designed by architect Junzo Yoshimura that opened to the public in 1971, we look forward to the years ahead, which will be defined by our digital and ideational impact through the kizuna that we build. Our future can only be enhanced by learning from our peers and engaging with our audiences, both near and far.




RELATED STORIES

1
Kristin Chenoweth to Perform Concert Celebrating Todd Haimes Photo
Kristin Chenoweth to Perform Concert Celebrating Todd Haimes

Roundabout Theatre Company will present Emmy & Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth in KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD. Learn how to purchase tickets.

2
Video: Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Photo
Video: Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC

What happens when the Bard meets the Beatles? Audiences are finding out in Washington, D.C.  In this video, watch as Chelsea Rose discusses As You Like It at Shakespeare Theatre Company.

3
Full Cast & Creative Team Set for MCPs CHILDREN OF EDEN Photo
Full Cast & Creative Team Set for MCP's CHILDREN OF EDEN

Discover the full cast and creative team behind Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN. Get all the details about the date of this performance.

4
Video: Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Photo
Video: Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage

Get a first look at footage of The Avett Brothers' Swept Away at Arena Stage!

More Hot Stories For You

Kristin Chenoweth to Perform One-Night-Only Special Benefit Concert Celebrating Todd HaimesKristin Chenoweth to Perform One-Night-Only Special Benefit Concert Celebrating Todd Haimes
Full Cast & Creative Team Set for Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDENFull Cast & Creative Team Set for Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN
Playwrights Horizons Managing Director Leslie Marcus to Step Down at the End of 2023-24 SeasonPlaywrights Horizons Managing Director Leslie Marcus to Step Down at the End of 2023-24 Season
Words From The Wings: Natalie Wachen of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Shares Favorite Moments and More!Words From The Wings: Natalie Wachen of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Shares Favorite Moments and More!

Videos

Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Video
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Video
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD Video
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED
Ticket Central WONKA
SHUCKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You