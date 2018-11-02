Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison and Shoshana Bean Join Forces in Fundraiser for the Arts in Dallas Public Schools

According to the Dallas Observer, Jane Lynch is trying to save funding for the arts in Dallas Public schools.

She will be hosting the event, alongside fellow Glee alum Matthew Morrison and one of Broadway's favorite green lady's, Shoshana Bean.

Lynch stated, 'I think we as a society have been cutting out the arts for a long, long time now and people don't see that it gives them anything tangible. Most people don't make money out of it. ... It's never going to be valued the way the bottom line, the god almighty dollar is ... That seems to be our lot. And it is what it is and I accept it. And I will just be part of the saving committee.'

Dallas Summer Musicals Best of Broadway Gala will take place tomorrow night at 8:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0C00551698593A2D?CAMEFROM=CFC_DSM_WEB_DSMWEB_GALA18

