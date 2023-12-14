JanArtsNYC 2024 to Feature Under the Radar Festival, Winter Jazz Fest & More

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has revealed the full slate of programming for JanArtsNYC, the annual collection of world-class public performances and innovative industry gatherings taking place throughout the month of January at various NYC venues. For 11 years, JanArtsNYC has helped position January as "Performing Arts Month" in NYC, where the world's best come annually to premiere the newest works in theater, dance, opera, music and performance. Kicking off on January 5, 2024, with the opening night of the Under the Radar Festival, JanArtsNYC once again centers around the APAP|NYC Conference and leverages the global audience drawn to NYC every year to shine a spotlight on this city's performing arts community. To join the conversation, please follow the #JanArtsNYC hashtag on social media.

"JanArtsNYC, an initiative that curates all of NYC's incredible live performance activity in January under one name, demonstrates this administration's commitment to supporting the live performance sector as they chart a course through unprecedented times," said Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Pat Swinney Kaufman. "By uniting under this moniker all partners, including the Under the Radar Festival, the 20th anniversary of Winter Jazz Fest, and the APAP conference, benefit from a collective effort to make NYC in January synonymous with theatre and live performance to both local and global audiences."

Together with event partners, MOME welcomes back to NYC the more than 45,000 performing arts leaders, artists and enthusiasts from across the globe to participate in and enjoy the following events (listed in chronological order):

Under the Radar Festival, January 5-21 – Connecting New York audiences with the world’s most innovative theater-makers for over two decades, the festival rises again in January 2024 with performances across the city.

International Society for the Performing Arts' (ISPA) Congress, "Bridging the Gap", January 9-11 – The 75th anniversary congress will welcome 500+ arts leaders from 50+ regions at the newly inaugurated Perelman Performing Arts Center to explore issues facing the global performing arts community.

Joyce Theater's American Dance Platform, January 9-14 – The eighth annual collection, curated by dramaturg, scholar, and Jacob’s Pillow Associate Curator Melanie George, will include three unique programs and is dedicated to the memory of Theodore S. Bartwink of The Harkness Foundation for Dance.

New York Live Arts | Live Artery, January 9-20 – The dynamic festival features new and recent works by resident commissioned artists and curated guests, co-presentations with partner Under the Radar Festival, and off-site performances at The Chocolate Factory, Gibney, and The Collapsable Hole.

Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival, January 10-16 – Showcasing NYC’s extraordinary underground club, social and street dance artists, all supported with commissions and fully-funded residencies, the festival features a January 12 takeover of Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall and all week hosts modern and contemporary dance in the Guggenheim's subterranean Frank Lloyd Wright-designed theater.

NYC Winter Jazzfest, January 10-18 – Celebrating 20 years, Jazzfest is proud to continue highlighting artists deserving greater attention while nurturing an audience for Black American Music, and amplifying artists' messages of justice, wellness and progressive change on and off stage. Festival highlights include the artists in resident Shabaka, and the signature two-day marathon celebrating the music of Max Roach, Alice Coltrane, Sarah Vaughan, James Mtume and more.

PROTOTYPE: Opera | Theatre | Now, January 10-21 – SEE SOMETHING NEW at this year’s festival which is a co-production of Beth Morrison Projects and HERE, two trailblazers in the creation and presentation of contemporary, multi-disciplinary opera-theatre and music-theatre works. Festival highlights include three world premieres, two US premieres - one of which is traveling in from war-torn Ukraine, an East Coast premiere, as well as two exciting digital works.

Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Jazz Congress on January 11; and Unity Festival, January 12-13 – Experience the pinnacle of jazz culture at these two events, blending intellectual discourse and vibrant performances.

Performance Space New York Presents Richard Kennedy "Hybrid Peasant", January 11-13 – Prepare to be transported to the realm of Hybrid Peasant, a three-act tragic comedy operetta that delves deep into the enigmatic landscape of the “Nightmerican dream.”

APAP|NYC Conference, January 12-16 – APAP|NYC is the world's premier gathering of the performing arts presenting, booking and touring industry and the annual members conference of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. The APAP conference has been the gravitational hub for the JanArtsNYC festivals and convenings for decades and, this year, will welcome 3000+ conference attendees---artists, agents, presenters, producers, venue operators, funders, and arts administrators---for community, commerce, learning, and discovery, as well as the networking, inspiration, and opportunities that drive the live performing arts forward.

globalFEST at Lincoln Center, January 14 – The dynamic global music platform has grow from an acclaimed festival/showcase into a catalytic non-profit service organization for curators, artists, and the performing arts field whose aim is to move international music and American regional music into the center of the performing arts field.

National Sawdust Presents Hess Is More: Apollonian Circles, January 16-17 – National Sawdust commissions, produces, and presents cultural programming rooted in sound, supporting artists in various disciplines who are passionate about experimentation and innovation.

“We are so thrilled to kick off JanArtsNYC in 2024 with the Under the Radar Festival, which has been reimagined and reengineered to celebrate the wealth of activity that is happening in NYC’s theater and performance community.” - Under the Radar Festival Director, Mark Russell

“New York has the most vibrant and diverse cultural scene of any city in the world and JanArtsNYC puts a spotlight on New York as a cultural destination. ISPA is proud to be part of JanArtsNYC and invite the world to participate in its 75th Anniversary Congress, Bridging the Gap! - David Baile, CEO, ISPA

"Live Arts' Spring season brings a rich variety of events. We are particularly excited to kick it off with an expanded Live Artery festival, which has been providing visibility and opportunities for artists in contemporary performance since its inception - and it remains a hub for exciting and boundary pushing new work. We can't wait to welcome New York City to this incredible program - 12 days, 18 artists, 26 events!” - Bill T. Jones, Artistic Director & Janet Wong, Associate Artistic Director - New York Live Arts I Live Artery

“Don’t just spectate, participate! The Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival celebrates community and the continuum of concert and social dance. We are excited to champion New York City’s club, social, and street dancemakers, supporting their creative process from fully-funded creative residencies to stages at the Guggenheim and Lincoln Center.” - Duke Dang, Executive Director, Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival

“In our 20th season of encouraging discovery of new artists at Winter Jazzfest, and amplifying artists’ messages of social justice on and off stage, we also recognize the need for music to unite, heal, and counter the divisive forces around us. We welcome you to join the positive energy and vibrant hang on any of our nine nights with artist-in-residence Shabaka, esperanza spalding, Gary Bartz, Marshall Allen, Terri Lyne Carrington, Jason Moran and hundreds other established and newcomer musicians celebrating the legacy of Black American Music.” - Founder and Producer of NYC Winter Jazzfest, Brice Rosenbloom

“We founded Prototype to heighten the visibility of contemporary, multi-disciplinary opera-theatre and music-theatre works, relevant and resonant to our times. And over the last decade, we have seen seismic shifts in the impact of this work, around the country and the world. This year’s festival includes three world premieres, one NYC premiere, and two international productions from Ukraine and the Netherlands - all groundbreaking works by living composers, as well as innovative digital works. We are thrilled to be presenting our 11th iteration this January and could not be doing so without the support of the JanArtsNYC network.” - PROTOTYPE Founding Directors, Kristin Marting and Beth Morrison

“Jazz at Lincoln Center’s inaugural Unity Festival is a continuum of the organization’s 2023-24 season theme which celebrates the Community of Jazz,” said Georgina Javor, Vice President, Concerts & Touring, Jazz at Lincoln Center. “The festival and Jazz Congress, a conference which convenes the global jazz industry, provide us the opportunity to open Jazz at Lincoln Center’s unique spaces to audiences -new and existing- during one of the most culturally rich weeks in New York City. We look forward to welcoming all to the House of Swing.”

"APAP is proud to have been a launch space for these vibrant and indispensable New York-based performing arts festivals," said APAP President and CEO, Lisa Richards Toney. "We look forward to celebrating the 11th anniversary of JanArtsNYC, as performing arts professionals from across North America return for the second year to NYC in-person since the pandemic. Additionally, the resilience of our field, exemplified by the Under The Radar Festival’s rebirth, promises the continued creation of new, world-class work. It is one sign of many that signals the comeback of the live performing arts.”

“We started globalFEST because we felt the performing arts community was ready to expand its programming to include more diverse musical international voices, but many didn’t know where to start. globalFEST helped pave the way to both serve an expansive vision to supporting fellow curators, but also opening these showcases to galvanize the larger New York artist community from the general public. This intersection helped pave the way for what’s become JanArtsNYC, and through the collaboration of APAP, the Mayor’s Office for Media and Entertainment, and all of our peers working in other artistic specialties, we’ve see and expansion of offerings that has not only transformed New York City in January, but go on to shape the international performing arts landscape in profoundly inclusive and expansive ways.” - Bill Bragin, co-founder of globalFEST

"National Sawdust is proud to join JanArtsNYC and the group of fellow organizations within its membership in presenting bold, innovative programming to NYC audiences this January. True to the nature of partnership inherent within JanArtsNYC, we welcome back Hess Is More, one of our first Artists-in-Residence, on the US premiere of their immersive concert, Apollonian Circles, in partnership with Winter JazzFest; as well as to present an early version of how does it feel to look at nothing, from our current Artists-in-Residence, Holland Andrews and yuniya edi kwon, as a part of Under The Radar’s UFO series of works in progress." - Senior Curator and Creative Producer at National Sawdust, LeeAnn Rossi