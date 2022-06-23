James Vincent Meredith to Join THE MINUTES on Broadway

THE MINUTES by Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, will welcome celebrated actor James Vincent Meredith (The Skin of Our Teeth, The Book of Mormon) back to Big Cherry. He will join the ensemble of The Minutes as "Mr. Blake" for the final four weeks of performances beginning Saturday, June 25, taking over the role from K. Todd Freeman. Meredith previously played the role of Mr. Blake in the original production of The Minutes at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago in 2017.

THE MINUTES is on track to raise more than $160K from a portion of tickets sales before the final performance on July 24 to support global humanitarian organization Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

THE MINUTES opened on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street) on Broadway. This is a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The Minutes, the record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company, takes a hard look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions. Why is someone on the council mysteriously missing? What happened to all those bicycles? Is there skullduggery afoot with the city's finances? What's the deal with the available parking space? What the F is going on with the Lincoln Smackdown? And why are The Minutes from the last meeting being kept secret? "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares the Chicago Tribune. Part "Parks & Recreation," part "Twilight Zone," this powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

The current cast of The Minutes includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, James Vincent Meredith, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Noah Reid, Jeff Still.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanić, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, choreography by Ty Defoe, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Ian Barford, Cliff Chamberlain, Tracy Letts, James Vincent Meredith, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Anna D. Shapiro are members of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble.

The producing team is led by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund with Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Kathleen K. Johnson, Jayne Baron Sherman, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization.

More information about the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund is available at SaveTheChildren.org.

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, The Minutes is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

BIOS

JAMES VINCENT MEREDITH (Mr. Blake) most recently appeared as George Antrobus in Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center Theater. Other Broadway credits include Superior Donuts and The Book of Mormon (also national tour). Off-Broadway: The Bluest Eye (Duke). Regional: Lottery Day (Goodman Theatre); Othello, Measure for Measure, Much Ado About Nothing (Chicago Shakespeare Theater); Radio Golf, Blues for an Alabama Sky (Court Theatre); and ten productions as an ensemble member at Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Film: Widows, Killing Eleanor, Princess Cyd, Knives and Skin. TV: "61st Street," "Fargo," "Chicago Med," "FBI," and "BOSS."

SAVE THE CHILDREN believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children - every day and in times of crisis - transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY is America's premier ensemble theatre. Formed in 1976 by Gary Sinise, Jeff Perry and Terry Kinney, the ensemble has expanded to 49 celebrated artists. Deeply rooted in its ensemble ethos, the company is committed to equity, diversity, inclusion and making the Steppenwolf experience accessible to all. Productions launched at the theater, from "August: Osage County" to "Pass Over," and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 Tony® Awards have made the theatre legendary. Artistic programming includes a main stage season; a Steppenwolf for Young Adults season; LookOut, a multi-genre performance series; and the Steppenwolf NOW virtual stage. 2021 marks the opening of Steppenwolf's landmark Arts & Education Center-deepening the company's commitment to Chicagoland teens. While firmly grounded in the Chicago community, more than 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis are Artistic Directors and E. Brooke Flanagan is the Executive Director. Eric Lefkofsky is Chair of Steppenwolf's Board of Trustees. steppenwolf.org.