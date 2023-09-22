James McKnight Appointed as CEO of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

James McKnight is the ex-Harry Potter Chief Creative Officer

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

James McKnight Appointed as CEO of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group has announced the upcoming appointment of ex-Harry Potter Chief Creative Officer, James McKnight, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

McKnight will be joining the Really Useful Group in December after two successful years with Björn Ulvaeus’ company Pophouse Entertainment where he has led global brand strategy and entertainment R&D as Executive Creative Director. James will continue his relationship with Pophouse Entertainment as part of its Investment Advisory Committee.

Prior to that, McKnight spent seven years as Chief Creative Officer for the Harry Potter franchise at The Blair Partnership. In this role he was responsible for the global strategy and development of the franchise on behalf of J.K Rowling, and oversaw a multitude of strategic partnerships including the highly acclaimed collaborations with the teams at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Warner Bros. Discovery.

James McKnight said, “Andrew Lloyd Webber has always been synonymous with breaking new ground and driving change and innovation in live theatre, music and the wider entertainment world with his incredible compositions and ground-breaking produc ons. I’ve built my career around strategically and meaningfully taking entertainment brands into new spaces and introducing them to new audiences, and I’m thrilled I’ll soon get the opportunity to continue that journey with Andrew, the Really Useful Group team and their exceptional partners worldwide.”

Speaking on James’ appointment, Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “James brings with him excep onal experience taking some of the world’s biggest entertainment tles and exploring them in new and interes ng ways for diverse audiences. His experience matches our ambi on to con nue to break ground across different entertainment areas, while maintaining a strong focus on growing our live theatre business. We’re all delighted he will be joining us later in the year.” 



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Heres How to Get Discounted Tickets to KING LEAR at Wyndhams Theatre Photo
Here's How to Get Discounted Tickets to KING LEAR at Wyndham's Theatre

Following the sale of approximately one hundred £20 tickets per performance of King Lear, the producers announced the planned release of additional £20 tickets via three schemes. Learn how to get discounted tickets for King Lear here!

2
Photos: First Look at the West End Concert of CAKE: THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST Photo
Photos: First Look at the West End Concert of CAKE: THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST

Production Images have now been released for the limited West End run of Cake at the Lyric Theatre.  Check out the new photos below!

3
The Royal Opera House Presents a New Program and Festival to Celebrate Black History Month Photo
The Royal Opera House Presents a New Program and Festival to Celebrate Black History Month

The Royal Opera House presents a new program and festival to celebrate Black History Month. Learn about the exciting events and performances honouring Black artists and their contributions to the arts.

4
Photos: Celebs Turn Out to Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Photo
Photos: Celebs Turn Out to Celebrate the New Cast of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Last night, celebrities gathered to celebrate the new cast of the West End production TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and was produced in association with Tina Turner herself. See photos from the evening!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Photos: First Look at the West End Concert of CAKE: THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLISTPhotos: First Look at the West End Concert of CAKE: THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST
JW3 Announces London's First Ever Jewish PantomimeJW3 Announces London's First Ever Jewish Pantomime
Tickets from £23 for AS YOU LIKE IT at Shakespeare's GlobeTickets from £23 for AS YOU LIKE IT at Shakespeare's Globe
Transport For London Permits Display of OPERATION MINCEMEAT PostersTransport For London Permits Display of OPERATION MINCEMEAT Posters

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You