James Earl Jones Tribute Special Premiering on BET

BET News will honor the legendary James Earl Jones with an exclusive Entertainment Tonight news special, “BET News & ET PRESENT James Earl Jones: LIFE AND LEGACY,” premiering Thursday, September 12 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET.

The tribute special will feature archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with the award-winning actor James Earl Jones at various stages of his illustrious and pioneering career. ET was on the set of many of his most significant projects and captured moments of the star’s extraordinary journey. The BET News & ET news special will also highlight his memorable performances, including his powerful voice work as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King.

Highlighting his profound impact on both Broadway and Hollywood, “BET News & ET Present James Earl Jones: Life and Legacy” will reflect on some of the defining moments of his life and include new interviews with colleagues and friends who have been part of his remarkable career.

“BET News & ET Present James Earl Jones: Life and Legacy” will stream on BET+ starting Friday, September 13, and encore Sunday, September 15 at noon ET/PT on BET.

