James Earl Jones Returns as 'Darth Vader' Voice in OBI-WAN KENOBI

James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader in the latest episode of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The new episode features Darth Vader on THE HUNT for Obi-Wan after receiving word that he is on a mining planet. The first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.

Jones originated THE VOICE of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, starting with Episode IV - A New Hope. He has also been seen in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. Jones also voiced the character in in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and in the animated STAR WARS REBELS series.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series also stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

James Earl Jones' Broadway career began in 1957, and in 1958 he played his first role at the Cort Theatre in Sunrise at Campobello. Over the following six-and-a-half decades Mr. Jones rose to star in countless stage and screen productions (including twenty-one Broadway shows), becoming one of a small number of lifetime "EGOT" (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners.

Mr. Jones's TONY AWARDS include Best Actor in a Play for The Great White Hope (1969) and Fences (1987), as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. He has additionally won seven Drama Desk Awards and has been awarded the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honor.

It was announced in March that Broadway's Cort Theatre will be renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre later this year.

Watch the trailer for the series here: