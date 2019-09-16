Jake Levy to Assume Role of Dmitry in ANASTASIA On Tour
ANASTASIA, announced today that rising theater star, Jake Levy, will assume the principal role of Dmitry beginning October 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. This will mark Jake's national tour debut as the North American tour embarks on its second season.
Check out the video below as Dmitrys around the world share the news!
Jake Levy earned his BA in musical theater from UCLA in 2018, credits
include: Carrie (Tommy Ross), Carousel (Jigger), Pippin (Pippin), among others. Shortly after graduation, Jake originated the role of Dwayne in the Off-Broadway production
of Superhero, a new musical by Tom Kitt and John Logan, at the Second Stage Theater in New York.
Jake Levy will join current cast members Lila Coogan as Anya, Jason Michael Evans as Gleb, Joy Franz as Dowager Empress, Tari Kelly as Countess Lily, Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad and Delilah Rose Pellow as Little Anastasia. The company also welcomes new cast members, Hannah Florence as Swing /u/s Anya, Tamra Hayden as U/S Dowager, Daniel Z. Miller as U/S Dmitry and Eloise Vaynshtok as Little Anastasia.
The tour, now playing at The Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco through September 29, currently stars original company member, Stephen Brower, as Dmitry. Stephen will conDnue playing our dashing conman through San Diego (October 1 - 6).
