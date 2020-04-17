JSP Records To Release Judy Garland: The Best Of Lost Tracks

JSP Records (London) has announced the release on June 26, 2020 of Judy Garland: The Best of Lost Tracks 2 1936-1967, a single-CD derived from the double-CD Lost Tracks 2 1936-1967, first issued in 2019.

Over the past decade, JSP has become the reference insofar as Judy Garland (1922-1969) recordings, starting with the 2010 4-CD set, Lost Tracks 1929-1959, which merited a review in The Wall Street Journal, and going through Smilin' Through: The Singles Collection 1936-1947 (2011), Judy at Carnegie Hall - The Historic Concert Remastered (2012), Creations: Songs She Introduced 1929-1962 (2013), The Garland Variations (2014), The Best of Lost Tracks 1929-1959 (2015), Judy Garland Sings Harold Arlen (2016), and Classic Duets (2017). Benefiting from the latest audio techniques, all of these sets have been fully restored and remastered, first by Peter Rynston and more recently by John H. Haley. The goal of all the "Lost Tracks" sets has been to present to the public rare recordings, whether the legendary 1935 Decca tests or countless radio tracks from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s, that have been in the hands of private collectors around the world but have never previously been released on CD. Produced by JSP owner John Stedman and all under the guidance of Garland historian, Lawrence Schulman, who has compiled the collections, each set has included extensive recording details, as well as original liner notes, whether by Schulman, noted discographer Scott Brogan, or invited writers of renown.

The set can now be pre-ordered HERE.

For further information, go to the JSP Records website, http://www.jsprecords.com/or contact John Stedman at john@jsprecords.com .

Track list:

1. Hold That Bulldog (L. Pollack/S.D. Mitchell)

2. Pennies From Heaven (J. Burke/A. Johnston)

3. Johnny One Note (L. Hart/R. Rodgers)

4. Always (I. Berlin)

5. A Shine On Your Shoes (A. Schwartz/H. Dietz)

6. Dinah (S.M. Lewis/J. Young/H. Akst)

7. Sun Showers (A. Freed/N.H. Brown)

8. Got A Pair Of New Shoes (A. Freed/N.H.Brown)

9. Meet The Beat Of My Heart (M. Gordon/H. Revel)

10. Blue Skies (I. Berlin)

11. Minnie From Trinidad (with Tony Martin)(R. Edens)

12. Easy To Love (C. Porter)

13. The Joint Is Really Jumpin' Down At Carnegie Hall (R. Edens/R. Blane/H. Martin)

14. For Me And My Gal (E. Leslie/E.R. Goetz/G.W. Meyer)

15. How Deep Is The Ocean? (I. Berlin)

16. Johnny One Note (L. Hart/R. Rodgers)

17. Wishing (Will Make It So) (B.G. De Sylva)

18. A Pretty Girl Milking Her Cow (Traditional Irish ballad/T. Moore, English version)

19. Judy's Olio: Opening introduction/You Made Me Love You (J. McCarthy/J.V. Monaco)/For Me And My Gal (E. Leslie/E.R. Goetz/G.W. Meyer)/The Boy Next Door (H. Martin/R. Blane)/The Trolley Song (H. Martin/R. Blane)

20. My Melancholy Baby (G.A. Norton/E. Burnett)

21. Over The Rainbow (E.Y. Harburg/H. Arlen)

22. Down With Love (E.Y. Harburg/H. Arlen)

23. I Happen To Like New York (C. Porter)

24. Memories Of You (A. Razaf/E. Blake)

25. I'll Plant My Own Tree (D. Previn/A. Previn)

BONUS TRACK:

26. You Couldn't Be Cuter (D. Fields/J. Kern) New to CD





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You