J.K. Rowling Has 'Fully Recovered' From Coronavirus

J.K. Rowling shared on Twitter that she has "fully recovered" from virus. Rowling shared that she wasn't formally tested, but she had experienced all of the symptoms of virus over the last two weeks.

Rowling also shared a Youtube video, which offers advice on how to relieve respiratory symptoms from a doctor at Queens Hospital in the United Kingdom. The doctor suggests taking two sets of five deep breaths in, and on the sixth breath taking a "big cough and covering your mouth" to open up the throat and lungs. Then, he urges viewers to lay face down with a pillow, taking deep breaths for 10 minutes.

See her tweet below!

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Rowling recently launched an online Harry Potter HUB for kids, families and fans during the virus lockdown, harrypotterathome.com.





