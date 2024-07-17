JIM DALE: LIVING WITH LAUGHTER Comes to The Episcopal Actors' Guild

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jim Dale: LIVING WITH LAUGHTER is set for Thursday, September 19 at 7:00 pm ET at Guild Hall of The Episcopal Actors’ Guild, 1 E. 29th St. 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10016.

Join us for Jim Dale’s BRAND NEW SHOW, having its first NYC try-out at Guild Hall. Hear Jim’s life and story, in his own words. All proceeds from this special benefit performance support NYC performers in need.

“”[Jim tells his] life and stage story, from Britain’s beloved Music Hall to every possible medium, including Shakespeare and Molière, displaying terrific timing and those oodles of charm which only inborn talent and hard work lightly worn can attain. Jim Dale may just be the most charming farceur to tread the boards. He holds you in his palms, his feet, his whole body leaving you wallowing in laughter. What you see and hear will stay with you as a touchstone for as long as you are capable of joyous remembrance.” - John Simon, Broadway critic.

All proceeds support the charitable programs of the Episcopal Actors’ Guild.