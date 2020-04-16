JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast, Senator Elizabeth Warren and More Join Virtual Earth Day Event

This Sunday, April 19, 2020, Earth Day Initiative and March for Science NYC will kick-off the 50th anniversary of Earth Day through a virtual event with big name celebrities, climate scientists, activists, renowned experts and more! This event, that had planned to dominate Manhattan streets from Times Square to lower Manhattan, has now gone virtual, in light of the "new normal" created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ian Somerhalder, the cast of the Broadway show Jagged Little Pill, NY Attorney General Letitia James

and more will celebrate this historic occasion - and highlight the need for immediate action from the global community.

DETAILS:

WHAT: 50th Anniversary of Earth Day Livestream Event

WHEN: Sunday, April 19th, 4pm EST - 10pm EST

WHO: High-profile speakers including U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, climate scientists Dr. Katharine Hayhoe and Dr. Kate Marvel, and more

WHERE: A new virtual stage

The event will include:

A virtual stage of high-profile speakers, including public officials, celebrities, activists, performers, and scientists

Interactive presentations and workshops led by activists and scientists

Virtual exhibitor booths featuring environment campaigns and sustainable causes

"A disregard for science and basic facts are killing us. It is fueling epidemics and it is driving climate solutions further and further from reality." said John Oppermann, Executive Director of Earth Day Initiative. "As we approach Earth Day, we are calling on government and business to commit themselves more strongly to a pro-science agenda and a defense of scientific funding and research, both as an essential foundation of climate progress and as the most effective role we can play as activists in responding to COVID-19. We must stand up for science and we stand up for facts."

"There is a lot of misinformation about what scientists are saying about climate change and public health. As scientists ourselves, we want to correct this by bringing these experts to you. Our demands are clear: we want our economic recovery to be rooted in a Green New Deal, we want housing and food guarantees for all, and Medicare-for-All. We have the experts as well as overwhelming evidence from scientific studies to back up why these are necessary and should not be seen as partisan or infeasible. We must heed scientists' warnings and advice, the time for incrementalism ended a long time ago-- the time for drastic action is now!" said Omar Gowayed, Co-chair of March for Science NYC. Notable climate scientists such as Dr. Katharine Hayhoe and Dr. Kate Marvel are just two names of the lineup of scientific leaders appearing on the livestream.





