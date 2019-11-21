J. Robert Spencer to Release Christmas Single 'Waiting On Christmas'

J. Robert Spencer admits his new Christmas-single, "Waiting On Christmas," was written at the suggestion of his daughter Raine, saying to him that there just weren't any new Christmas songs that stood up to the old ones.

"I literally went to the piano and this song just came out," says the TONY-nominated actor in the Pulitzer prize-winning Next to Normal; the original Nick Massi in the Broadway-cast of the TONY and Grammy Award winning show Jersey Boys; and, currently in The Midtown Men.

"Our favorites were always the traditional Christmas-songs from Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole and Andy Williams."



Early-reviews of the song positively point out its traditional feel, yet applaud Spencer's lyrical take. "There's a ritual at the Spencer-household where we sit around the tree and feel that old school nostalgia. I too, felt, that the new holiday-songs just didn't have that old school vibe like we had growing up as kids; Santa, reindeer, family and giving. What Christmas is supposed to be about."

And, for the record, daughter Raine loved it.



Spencer recorded his Christmas song at Rockhouse Productions in St. Joe Minnesota. The studio belongs to Spencer's touring manager Jeff Vee, the son of the late 60s' singer Bobby Vee. St. Agatha's fifth-grade girls' choir from Portland Oregon helped lend their angelic voices.



And with the essence of Christmas, and the season of giving, a portion of the proceeds from Waiting on Christmas will be donated to help with Annual Appeal financial aid For St. John The Baptist School in Milwaukee, Oregon.

https://www.sjbcatholicschool.org/support-us/annual-appeal/

www.jrobertspencer.com





