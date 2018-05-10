It's Your Shot! New Block of Tickets Available Next Week for HAMILTON on Broadway

HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller announced that a new block of tickets for the Broadway production will be made available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 18 at 10AM ET.

Verified Fan is designed to separate actual, human fans from bots. The system aims to remove those who are in the business of taking away tickets from fans just so they can resell them. Through a simple process, fans complete a registration ahead of time for Verified Fan using their Ticketmaster account. Once registration closes and registrants are reviewed, fans receive an access code inviting them to shop for tickets without racing against bots.

Registration will close on Tuesday, May 15 at 6PM ET.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR TICKETMASTER VERIFIED FAN?

Login with your Ticketmaster account or create an account during your registration. Once your information has been submitted - you'll receive an email to confirm you registered successfully. If selected, you'll receive a text on Friday, May 18 prior to tickets going on sale at 10AM ET.

No purchase necessary. All registered fans who are verified will be equally eligible to receive an invitation to shop for tickets. However, if Verified Fan demand exceeds ticket supply, fans may be selected at random to participate in the Verified Fan sale. To allow as many fans as possible to enjoy HAMILTON, there is an eight (8) ticket limit per order. Maximum aggregate ticket limit for performances 1/15/19 - 5/19/19 is eight (8) tickets.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You