Items from the Jerry Herman Estate Will Be Auctioned Off in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Doyle will be auctioning property from the Estate of Jerry Herman, the legendary composer/lyricist of such iconic musicals as Hello Dolly!, Mame and La Cage aux Folles.

The Estate of Jerry Herman will be offered as a featured section of the Stage & Screen auction on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 10am. The exhibition will run November 9-11 (12-5pm) at Doyle New York (175 East 87th Street).

Property from the Estate comprises over 100 lots, including: 1995 Yamaha C7 Ebonized Grand Piano; 2010 Kennedy Center Honors and 1994 Hollywood Walk of Fame Award; Hirschfeld Print signed by Mame Stars Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur and Jane Connell; Props, Posters, Memorabilia, Awards, Silver, Furniture and much more.

The sale of property from the Estate of Jerry Herman will benefit the Jerry Herman Programs of the ASCAP Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization serving the music industry. The ASCAP Foundation Jerry Herman Broadway Legacy Prize was created as part the nationwide series of concerts and educational programs for high school and university students made possible by ASCAP member Jerry Herman. For information on The ASCAP Foundation, visit ascapfoundation.org

Herman is known for his work on Broadway classics such as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, Dear World, Mack & Mabel, The Grand Tour, Milk & Honey and many more. He has been nominated for five Tony Awards, and won twice, for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. He received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2009, and a Kennedy Center Honors in 2010. He passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 88.